Regeneration of LTSAAS crucial in expanding aerospace sector

SHAH ALAM: The regeneration of the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (LTSAAS) in Subang is important to attract investment to Selangor and expand the aerospace and aviation sector in line with the Selangor Aerospace Action Plan 2020-2030 and the Malaysian Aerospace Industry Blueprint 2030.

State Trade Investment and Mobility Committee chairman Ng Sze Han (pix) said the state government strongly supported the redevelopment project.

He said the state administration would also continue to support the efforts of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) to promote and coordinate the participation of related companies interested in making LTSAAS their hub.

“Invest Selangor Bhd as the state government’s investment agency will also provide facilitation services to investors who are interested in investing here and will help MAHB promote the project to potential investors,“ he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, he said the construction of a new port in Carey Island is expected to strengthen Port Klang as a regional transfer hub.

“Overall, Selangor is ready to respond to investment opportunities and strengthen the mobility ecosystem in the state in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) so that Selangor remains the largest contributor to Malaysia’s economic growth,“ he added. -Bernama