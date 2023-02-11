Regent of Pahang arrives in Melaka to grace 2023 Melaka-Pahang Heritage and Tourism Festival

MELAKA: The Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah graced the Melaka-Pahang Heritage and Tourism Festival at the Melaka Malay Sultanate Museum in Banda Hilir, here tonight.

Tengku Hassanal who arrived at 8.45pm was accompanied by the Melaka Yang Dipertua Tun Mohd Ali Rustam and his wife Toh Puan Asmah Ab Rahman.

Also present to receive the Regent of Pahang were Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Tengku Hassanal later attended a Royal banquet where popular dishes from both states were presented, especially asam pedas, patin bakar tempoyak, daging masak hitam and sambal masak hitam.

Ab Rauf in his speech said the Melaka-Pahang Heritage and Tourism Festival is a cultural exchange programme between the two states, held in conjunction with the Menjunjung Kasih Programme for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

It symbolises Melaka’s appreciation for His Majesty, who will complete his term as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong next January.

“On behalf of the state of Melaka and its people, we are fortunate and proud of Al-Sultan Abdullah’s wisdom during his tenure as the Head of State, to successfully resolve various complex issues and to shoulder the responsibility as the Head of State with integrity, wisdom, and excellence.

Ab Rauf added that Al-Sultan Abdullah’s success was not only in resolving political crisis but also in caring for the people as was evident during the inaugural Kembara Kenali Borneo expedition which served to strengthen the bond between the monarch and the people and increase the people’s loyalty to the King and the country.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy said the Melaka-Pahang Heritage and Tourism Festival would offer both states an opportunity to jointly expose the rich heritage and culture through traditional dances, arts, music and food.

“For example, Pahang has Tarian Gamelan, Tarian Piring and Tarian Labi-Labi, Gendang Pahang, Joget Pahang and popular dishes like Ikan Patin Tempoyak and Asam Rong.

“The festival will serve as a platform whereby both states can promote their respective tourist destinations and other attractions for all to enjoy,” he said.-Bernama