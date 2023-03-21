Regent of Pahang presents awards, medals to 166 recipients

TEMERLOH: Acting Sultan of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today presented state awards and medals to 166 recipients.

The ceremony honouring the 63rd birthday of the Sultan of Pahang was held at Dewan Tun Razak here and was witnessed by the Tengku Panglima Raja Colonel Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah.

Also present was Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail who led the Pahang state leadership as well as the heads of departments in the ceremony.

At the investiture ceremony, 15 recipients received the Setia Ahmad Shah Pahang (SAP) award while 23 individuals were awarded the Setia Mahkota Pahang (SMP) while another 18 received the Ahli Ahmad Shah Pahang (AAP) award.

Another 31 individuals were conferred the Ahli Mahkota Pahang (AMP) award while 23 individuals were accorded the Pingat Khidmat Cemerlang (PKC) and Pingat Kelakuan Terpuji (PKT) besides 33 recipients of the Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK).

Meanwhile, when met, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) lecturer Professor Dr Madzlan Aziz, 64, who led the list of SAP award recipients said he was honoured to be given the award and described it as an impetus to continue sharing knowledge after 40 years of service in his field of expertise, namely chemistry.

“Normally, I would receive an award from the organisation but this time at state-level and I am extremely grateful,” he said adding that he once received recognition as the best researcher in 2005 and is now a contract staff at the university’s Science Faculty.

Another recipient of the SAP award is UTM’s deputy vice-chancellor (Development) Professor Dr Mohd Hamdan Ahmad, 59, who also expressed his gratitude and equate it to the recognition of academicians.

“To me, this is a show of appreciation to a Pahang-born subject who had served outside the state and this will serve as a catalyst for our spirit to continue to contribute knowledge to the community,“ said Mohd Hamdan who was born in Pekan and had served UTM for more than 30 years. - Bernama