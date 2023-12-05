Regent of Perlis: Function of the mosque needs to be strengthened for benefit of ummah

KANGAR: The function of the mosque needs to be strengthened for the betterment and development of the ummah, says Regent of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail (pix).

The mosque, he said, played a very important role in uniting the ummah.

“The Kariah Committee and the mosque officials consisting of imams, bilal, siak, and area caretakers must be committed to the tasks and responsibilities entrusted to them, be friendly with the community living near the mosque, and try to solve the problems raised as well as be conciliatory,“ he said at the opening ceremony of the Al-Amin Mosque in Sempering yesterday.

Also present were Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli, Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin, Perlis Religious Committee chairman Muhammad Azmir Azizan and other members of the state executive council.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said the mosque was a centre for knowledge and thought development, therefore the kariah committee and religious agencies needed to ensure that there were a sufficient number of such programmes organised.

“The mosque should also act as a one-stop location that was friendly to travellers, the disabled, single mothers, children, the elderly and other groups in need.

“Besides that, it is also a place of shelter when natural disasters such as storms and floods occur,“ he added. -Bernama