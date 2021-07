TUMPAT: The Region Three Marine Police (PPM) team seized 3,900 cartons of white cigarettes with an estimated value of RM585,000 that was found in an illegal store in Kampung Pulau Ular, Pengkalan Kubor, near here yesterday.

Region Three PPM commander ACP Norzaid Muhammad Said said they also seized two fiberglass boats and nine vehicles, including lorries, vans and four-wheel drives, bringing the total to RM836,500 in the 8.30am raid.

“We also found six closed-circuit cameras (CCTV) placed around the store believed to be used to monitor the presence of authorities. In addition, we found documents on purchase and sales transactions of smuggled cigarettes,” he said at a media conference here today.

Commenting on the discovery of the CCTVs, he said based on investigations, all the CCTVs were facing the river and inland to detect the movement of the authorities if there were any raids conducted either by the river or by road.

“In the raid conducted via road yesterday, a police team conducting Op Landai scouted the area using the river and land but detected no movement.

“After an hour, a team on land arrived at the front door of the store but found it to be locked from the inside. It was finally broke open by a member of the team from the river,” he said.

Norzaid said the police had staked out the area for around four hours to see if the owner of the store was present but no one showed up.

He said the case would be investigated under the Customs Act 1967 and the seizure was brought to the Pengkalan Kubur Region Three PPM operations base for further action.

He also said throughout the three-day Op Landai conducted by his team, 11 smuggling cases with seizures worth RM1 million were successfully stopped.

“We seek the cooperation of the public, especially those living along the shores of Sungai Golok to continue to channel information about smuggling or any illicit activities at 09-7211622,“ he added. — Bernama