Registration for e-Tunai Belia Rahmah opens June 26

PUTRAJAYA: Youths aged 18 to 20 or full-time students at institutions of higher education (IPT) can register to receive RM200 for the e-Tunai Belia Rahmah programme from 8 am on Monday (June 26), said the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

The ministry said the e-Tunai Belia Rahmah registration and payment period is from June 26 to Aug 22.

Eligible youths can register through any of the three e-wallet service providers, namely Boost, Setel and Touch ‘n Go eWallet.

“The e-Tunai Belia Rahmah credits and matching benefits from participating e-wallet providers can be issued ‘offline’ until Aug 31,” it said in a statement today.

The initiative targets Malaysian youth aged 18 to 20 and is open to all active full-time students in IPTs in the country.

The MOF said participating e-wallet providers will offer other incentives in the form of vouchers, cashback or discounts on Reward Points during the programme period.

“This RM200 credit can also be used at retailers or merchants who accept payments through the DuitNow QR code by using one of the electronic wallets participating in this programme, but subject to authorised transactions,” the ministry said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, announced during the tabling of Budget 2023 on Feb 24 that the government would provide RM200 e-Tunai credits to two million youth aged 18 to 20, involving an allocation of RM400 million. - Bernama