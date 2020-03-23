Registration for i-Lestari withdrawal by email, post starts April 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributors can register via email or regular mail starting April 1 for the i-Lestari withdrawal facility announced today by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Members can begin registering by email or post from April 1. For online registration, EPF members can do so beginning May 1.

“Payments will be made into the EPF members’ respective bank accounts starting from May. Details on the process will be disseminated before March 31,” chief EPF officer Alizakri Alias said in a public service message broadcast by TV stations here.

All EPF members below the age of 55 can make a monthly withdrawal of up to RM500 from their Account 2 savings for 12 months beginning April 1.

The initiative, one of the latest government’s measures to deal with the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, is expected to benefit up to 12 million EPF members. Some RM40 billion is expected to be withdrawn.

The EPF recommends that members register via online starting May 1, as the process will be faster and more accurate, with applications taking only three days to process.

“Applications made through email and postal service may take a longer time, as validations must be made manually in greater detail to protect members’ security,” Alizakri said.

He advised EPF members to use the above mentioned methods, adding that they need not visit any of the EPF branches during the Movement Control Order period.

For more information, members can email the EPF or visit its website, Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Finally, Alizakri cautioned EPF members not to fall for any scam and asked them to deal only with the EPF. - Bernama