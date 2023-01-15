Registration for National Taxation Seminar 2022 for Budget 2023 reopens from tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: Online registration to participate in the National Taxation Seminar (SPK) 2022 to discuss the various initiatives related to direct taxation after the tabling of Budget 2023, reopens from tomorrow.

The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) said that the seminar, registration for which can be done through its seminar registration portal at https://spk.hasil.gov.my will be held in two sessions, on March 7 and 8.

“Two key topics will be discussed namely “Budget 2023 Proposals” and “Corporate Taxation Governance - an IRB Perspective” by experienced speakers comprising senior IRB officers as well as professional panelists representing tax practitioners.

“The public especially tax practitioners, accounting firms and professionals and taxpayers are encouraged to attend the seminar which will offer the latest information regarding amendments to all Acts administered by IRB following the re-tabling of Budget 2023 by the Minister of Finance on Feb 24,“ it said in a statement today.

According to the statement, SPK 2022 was scheduled to take place in October last year but had to be postponed following the government’s decision to re-table Budget 2023.

IRB said participants who have registered for SPK 2022 (Session 1: Oct 12, 2022 and Session 2: Oct 13 2022), will be automatically registered as participants for Session 1: March 7, 2023 and Session 2: March 8 2023.

The statement also informed that participants who wish to change the seminar session can do so from tomorrow through the Seminar Registration Portal and only participants who have made full payment of the participation fee will be allowed to attend the session.

“Participants who have registered but have yet to make payment and wish to confirm participation can also do so through the Seminar Registration Portal,“ the statement said.

Further information on the seminar can be obtained by contacting the SPK 2022 Secretariat (Budget 2023) via email at spkhasil@hasil.gov.my. - Bernama