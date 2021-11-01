Registration for Pakej PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia expected to be opened in Q2 next year

CYBERJAYA: Registration for Pakej PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Student Device Package) specifically for institutions of higher learning (IPT) students from B40 (lower income group) families to enable them to own tablets with mobile broadband data is expected to be opened in the second quarter of 2022.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said it would work with mobile service providers involved to ensure the smooth implementation of the initiative.

Among them are Celcom Axiata Bhd (Celcom), Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi), Maxis Bhd (Maxis), U Mobile Sdn Bhd (U Mobile), Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) and YTL Communications Sdn Bhd (YES).

The package was announced in Budget 2022 tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Friday and is in line with the government’s intention to ensure that the people, especially IPT students, have devices and internet access at an affordable cost.

MCMC said the package would help IPT students carry out online learning activities, surf the internet for research purposes and send messages to family and friends.

“Now IPT students from B40 families can have devices and internet access to experience more sustainable learning,“ MCMC said in a statement today. — Bernama