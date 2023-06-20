Registration for SPM 2023 exam extended to June 30

KUALA LUMPUR: Registration for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023 examination for private candidates which ended on June 16 has been extended until 6 pm on June 30.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) in a statement today said that this was to give a second chance to almost 30,000 SPM 2022 candidates who did not sit for the examination.

“The 2023 SPM exam registration can be done online through the Online Examination Management System (SPPAT) application at sppat.moe.gov.my. Candidates must comply with the registration conditions set and must make the basic payment and payment for the subjects to be registered,“ it said.

Applications from SPM 2022 leavers are exempt from late registration fees while applications from private candidates who are not SPM 2022 leavers are still subject to the existing registration conditions.

More information can be obtained from the Examinations Syndicate’s website at lp.moe.gov.my.

“The Ministry of Education is always concerned about the future of the country’s future leaders and hopes that the SPM 2022 leavers will make full use of the opportunity given to them to sit and improve their respective examination results,“ the statement read. -Bernama