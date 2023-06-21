Registration for Taiwan’s “New Southbound Policy Short-Term Study Program” open to Malaysians

PETALING JAYA: The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia is pleased to announce that “The New Southbound Policy Short-Term Study Program”, co-organised by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Taipei University of Technology (NTUT), is now open for application until July 10, 2023.

“The New Southbound Policy Short-Term Study Program” aims to foster the exchange of technology students from Malaysia to study Taiwan’s advanced science and technology, such as semiconductor, electronics, and mechanics. This on-campus program is open to Malaysian sophomore and above university students and will run from September 2023 to January 2024.

“The New Southbound Policy Short-term Study Program” package offers students a monthly stipend of NT$10,000 (approximately equivalent to RM1,500), credit fees for major subjects and Chinese language courses, accommodation and other subsidies during the study in Taiwan, as well as expenses for cultural visits and exchange activities related to this program. Additionally, a direct round-trip economy-class air ticket between Malaysia and Taiwan will also be provided.

The program consists of special classes in English and is supervised by specialists appointed by the university.

Students are required to complete professional courses and eight hours of Chinese language courses weekly. Activities such as business and cultural visits will be arranged by the University every month to enhance students’ experience and life in Taiwan.

Application:

1. Fill out the application form. (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSelv42jkSIf_XE5aXnFW7F5E343hhHKOYVRS_cHu2zKNfvfog/viewform)

2. Send the following documents to cltc@mail.ntut.edu.tw:

a. Your CV

b. A copy of your passport profile page

c. Enrollment letter of your university

3. Successful applicants will be notified and receive an admission letter from the CLTC via email.

Interested applicants can visit “The New Southbound Policy Short-Term Study Program” website at

https://cltc.ntut.edu.tw/p/404-1035-120336.php?Lang=zh-tw