Regularisation process finds 1,028 unregistered childcare centres: Rina

JOHOR BAHRU: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry has found that 1,028 privately run childcare centres remained unregistered after being given warnings.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said these centres were managed by the private sector and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“Beginning January, the ministry began issuing registration orders to centres as we wanted to see how many are registered. From February to March 31, there were 1,028 unregistered childcare centres and 1,910 registered ones.

“Of the total 1,028 centres, 38 were certified for registration, 57 ceased operations, eight were sealed, 35 were given compounds and one was charged,” she said at a press conference after visiting Rumah Kanak-Kanak Mini Ulu Tiram here today.

Rina also said the ministry was ready to present to the Cabinet a proposal on the setting up of a Cabinet Committee for Protecting Vulnerable Groups.

She said the committee, to be chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, would look into issues related to care centres, including childcare centres, orphans, persons with disabilities, the elderly and tahfiz centres. — Bernama