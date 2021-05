PETALING JAYA: Malaysian vape associations are urging the government to expedite efforts to introduce vape regulations in the country in response to growing numbers of vape users in the country.

They are of the opinion that regulations will ensure the growing number of vape consumers in Malaysia were protected by using vape products that complied with safety and quality standards, while allowing the industry to grow, to help generate economic activity in the post-Covid-19 situation.

According to data from the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2019 by the Ministry of Health Malaysia, there are more than one million vape consumers in Malaysia and the figure is expected to increase in line with global trends.

A report entitled “E-Cigarette Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” which was released recently estimates that the global e-cigarette market reached a value of US$17 billion in 2020.

“Globally, smokers are starting to select less harmful alternatives such as vape to quit smoking, resulting in the increase in demand for vape products around the world,” it said.

“In Malaysia, the demand for vape products are high to fulfil the demand of 1.12 million vape consumers. We expect an increase in vape consumers in Malaysia as more and more smokers switch to vape to help them quit smoking,” said Persatuan E-Vaporizers dan Tembakau Alternatif Malaysia (MEVTA) Deputy Secretary-General Syamil Hanafiah.

“However, to-date, this industry has yet to introduce any regulations, resulting in more than a million consumers using unregulated products. With regulations in place, we will be able to ensure that consumers are using products that are controlled in terms of safety and quality standards.”

Adding to this, Malaysian Vape Industry Advocacy president Rizani Zakaria opined that Malaysia would benefit economically especially at a time like this where post pandemic recovering will require the generation of economic activity.

“This industry has created many entrepreneurs, predominantly bumiputras, who have built and grown the industry since a decade ago, making it a sector that boasts a competitive ecosystem worth RM2.27 billion,” he said.

“We believe that more local entrepreneurs will venture into this sector, attracting domestic and foreign investment, if regulations are introduced in Malaysia, which will then result in the creation of more employment opportunities.

“We also know that Malaysians are very open to the idea of regulating vape. In a study entitled Malaysian Insights & Perspectives on Vape which we completed recently, it was found that 80% Malaysians want the Government to take more action to regulate the vaping industry in Malaysia,” he added.

When asked, both vape associations are of the opinion that the excise duty that is being introduced on vape products needs to be widened to include vape e-liquids with nicotine and regulations need to be implemented to allow nicotine to be used in vape e-liquids.

“For now, the tax collection for the Government from the vape industry is small as the excise duty is only implemented for non-nicotine vape e-liquids. According to MEVTA’s estimation, less than 3% of the vape products in the market does not contain nicotine.”

“Therefore, the excise duty needs to be broadened to include vape e-liquids with nicotine, and regulations must be introduced as soon as possible including regulations to permit the use of nicotine in e-liquids, as seen in developed nations,” Syamil added.

“This way, the government can maximise revenue collection and at the same time, ensure consumers are using regulated products in Malaysia,” Rizani concluded.