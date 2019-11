KUALA LUMPUR: The setting up of a regulatory body for the local music industry can help revitalize the sector which is currently in a state of stagnation due to various issues, including piracy.

The Malaysian Artistes’ Association (Karyawan) president Datuk Freddie Fernandez (pix) said the problem was made worse by the economic slowdown which saw most recording companies as reluctant to take the risk of producing new albums.

“Today, our artistes are not getting enough jobs which prevent the development of new music talent.

“Big corporations are also reluctant to invest in concerts organization, unless it involves very popular artistes,” he told Bernama when contacted yesterday.

He said with the establishment of a regulatory body, the interests of industry players would be protected through strict enforcement of the regulations.

During a town hall session with local artistes, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was reported as saying that the government would study the proposed establishment of a special body to regulate the music industry in the country.

Meanwhile, a renowned composer Azhar Abu Bakar or Azmeer said the setting up of such a body could protect local works from being illegally used by foreign producers.

He also hoped there would be a standard operating procedure (SOP) to serve as a guidance for the industry players, especially among newcomers, of the dos and don’ts.

“The young generation, particularly those who work at homes or home studios, they may not know that they are at risk of being sued due to mistakes such as lyric alterations or writing inappropriate lyrics that are not suitable with our culture,” he added.

Singer Adila Idris, meanwhile, hoped the body would be led by individuals of high calibre who understand the needs of the industry players. — Bernama