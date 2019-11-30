Regulation on vaping to take into account composition of e-liquid, sale: Lee

PUTRAJAYA: The composition of the e-liquid or vape juice and its sale are among aspects taken into account in the drafting of the law to regulate e-cigarettes or vaping.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said this is to ensure the vape juice is not mixed with other chemicals and its sale to be restricted to adults only.

“We want to ensure those aged 18 and below are not exposed to vaping, which eventually leads to addiction and moral decadence.

“Apart from that, it is also compulsory for the sale of electronic cigarettes to be labeled with the composition of the vape juice to ensure that it is not mixed with harmful drugs,” he told Bernama in a special interview.

He said under the existing laws, there are two provisions that regulate the use of nicotine, one of which is under the Poisons Act, where the prescription of nicotine should be done by medical practitioners that are registered with the ministry and other parties are prohibited to sell nicotine.

Dr Lee said the ministry was working with the relevant ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP), the Ministry of Finance and the Royal Malaysia Police in drafting the regulation on vaping. — Bernama