Rehabilitating Tasik Chini with flower, fruit trees

PETALING JAYA: Academy Of Sciences Malaysia Tasik Chini Task Force chairman Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Tajuddin Abdullah has suggested the planting of wild fruits and flowering trees to rehabilitate Tasik Chini’s ecosystem.

He was commenting on a report last month that the status of the biosphere reserve in Pahang was under scrutiny and its preliminary findings were not favourable, based on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) first 10-year periodical review of the lake.

The report said the lake no longer met the criteria to be part of the World Network of Biosphere Reserves due to “newly cleared forest areas with intensive land conversion”, the reopening of old mines nearby and confusing documentation given to Unesco.

Tajuddin said Tasik Chini is on the right track towards rehabilitation, with Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan saying on Aug 9 that any activity that could affect the lake, including new approvals for sand and mineral mining, would be stopped.

“The strict directive was issued to ensure Tasik Chini could be preserved and restored to maintain its status as a biosphere reserve. Both federal and state governments have taken measures to protect Tasik Chini,” Takiyuddin said.

On Aug 2, Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said restoration of the Tasik Chini area in Pekan has been smooth, with 80% of it having been rehabilitated.

“Greening efforts have been undertaken by growing ground-cover plants at the 200-hectare area at a cost of RM3.95 million starting last year, using an allocation from the Forest Development Trust Fund,” he said.

“(Credit) must be given to (Takiyuddin) and (Wan Rosdy) for their work to maintain the Unesco (status). It is a step forward to rehabilitate the (area),” Tajuddin said.

He suggested the planting of trees such as fig, brush cherry, tapioca and other edible fruits to revive the lake’s ecosystem and elevate its sustainability.

“Planting wild fruit trees will attract insects such as bees, and that will attract birds. When there are birds in the area, there will be snakes and other animals. Figs can be consumed by all animals. The ecosystem will be (alive) and that is important for the lake area.

“This is something that can have a positive effect on the flora and fauna in the terrestrial and aquatic ecosystem and it will (rehabilitate) Tasik Chini,” he said, adding that good environmental management and monitoring were also needed.