IPOH: The construction of a new RM500 million rehabilitation centre in Perak is expected to be the largest in Southeast Asia once it is completed.

Perak Health, Consumer Affairs, National Integration and Human Resources Committee chairman, A. Sivanesan (pix) said the centre is expected to be built on an area of 40.4ha in the Kinta Valley as well as near the North-South Expressway exit for easy access to the public.

“Several locations have been identified and it is in the final stages, only the tender work remains,“ he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng when tabling the 2020 Budget in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday said the Social Security Organisation (Socso) would build a new rehabilitation centre that will be equipped with the latest technology including robotics, trauma treatment and a centre of excellence for the prevention of accidents, in collaboration with relevant agencies.

Commenting further, Sivanesan said the rehab centre would benefit workers especially those who were under the invalidity pension scheme for physical and vocational rehabilitation.

According to him, construction of the centre had also received the consent of the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

On the allocation of RM1.6 billion for the construction of new hospitals and the upgrading and expansion of existing ones in several states, including Kampar Hospital, Sivanesan said it was good news for residents around the area as demand for the construction of new hospitals has long been made. — Bernama