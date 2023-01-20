Rehabilitation programme organised by KPM for displaced children a rousing success

KAJANG: The Education Ministry (KPM) and Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) initiated a ‘Rehabilitation of Street Children Through Football’ programme to give homeless and displaced children a chance to lead a normal life through their involvement in football.

The five-day programme which started on Jan 16 at Kolej Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Selangor (KUIS) involved 60 homeless children, 35 students from Sekolah Bimbingan Jalinan Kasih (SBJK) KPM and 25 students from Sekolah Tunas Bakti (STB) Sungai Besi.

One of the coaches in the programme, Mat Dinos Talib when met by reporters said throughout the programme, participants were divided into four groups with mixed participation from both schools.

Mat Dinos said they had undergone football training together under their respective coaches and managers who trained and guided them to excel in their respective teams while the best 22 players from the entire squad were selected and played in the final this morning.

“The quality and performance of the players was amazing. In the initial stage we thought they were just normal players but actually their performances was fantastic. We (coaches) feel a number of players can represent state teams in the school competitions,” he said.

According to Mat Dinos, throughout the programme, participants had not just undergone training in football but rather they were given lessons on character building and talent development initiatives.

“I believe we have achieved the objective, and more importantly they (participants) were happy throughout the programme but today they were sad to leave the programme on the final day,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director-General of Education (School Operations Sector) Dr Norisah Suhaili said through the sport of football, homeless and displaced children can learn and understand the values of life, like working together as a team, organising strategies and being focused on the targetted goals to achieve the best results.

Dr Norsiah who was full of praise for the high level of sportsmanship displayed by the participants, hoped such values can be absorbed into their daily lifes.

“I believe this children gained a lot and tremendously benefitted from the activities organised during the programme. I hope all the knowledge and experience gained through the programme can be put to good use in their daily activities,” she said during the closing ceremony of the programme, today. - Bernama