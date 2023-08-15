Reject attempts by irresponsible parties to destabilise state govt, peace and harmony: Tuanku Muhriz

KUALA PILAH: The Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir (pix) urged the people to remain united and thwart attempts by some irresponsible parties to disrupt peace and harmony by destabilising the state government, like during the previous term.

Tuanku Muhriz also reminded all elected state assemblymen to offer their loyalty to the people and the state and not to their political parties of choice or for personal interest.

He added that the state government has made significant progress to its administration and management by adopting values that reflect commitment, efficiency and integrity as well as quality of service.

“In the past, there were attempts by some irresponsible parties to destabilise the state government for no specific reason. They must realise that such action will not bring about any good results but rather cause unnecessary problems that will not benefit the people or state.

“I wish to remind all elected representatives to serve with integrity, be honest and uphold the trust vested upon you and focus on serving the people truthfully. A stable administration can only see progress and see development,” said Tuanku Muhriz at the swearing in ceremony of Sikamat state assemblyman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun as the Menteri Besar at Istana Besar Seri Menanti, here today.

His Majesty also urged the elected representatives to draft policies that will serve as a catalyst for the development of the people and the state and to put aside their self interest.

Tuanku Muhriz also congratulated all the elected representatives who were chosen as state assemblymen during the state election on Saturday.

“I am happy that the election process went on smoothly without any untoward incidents. Congratulations to those who were chosen for a second term and to those who were not successful, continue to serve the people in whatever capacity,” he said.

In the Negeri Sembilan state election on Saturday, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) coaition formed the government after winning 31 of the 36 seats contested, with PH winning 17, BN winning 14 while Pakatan Nasional (PN) claimed five seats. - Bernama