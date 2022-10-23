Reject differences, protect unity, Abang Johari told GPS component parties

DARO: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has urged parties under the coalition to reject differences among them to achieve victory in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15) so that they can continue the struggle in securing the future of Sarawakians.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president said they should always prioritise unity to ensure the stability of the government.

He said in PBB, elected representatives will be given the opportunity to serve the people for at least two terms.

“Apabila beduk dah berbunyi, tauk retilah kita, gago lah kita (when the drum has been hit, we know that we have to get busy). Whoever GPS fields as a candidate in this area (Igan constituency), give him great support because the candidate carries the GPS flag,” he said, adding that parties under the coalition should protect the unity forged.

The Sarawak Premier said this when speaking at the gathering of leaders and the people in Pekan Baru Daro today. Also present was Igan’s incumbent Member of Parliament Ahmad Johnie Zawawi.

Meanwhile, GPS parliamentary election director Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas urged the coalition’s supporters to ensure the Betong Division, which comprises four parliamentary constituencies namely Batang Lupar, Lubok Antu, Betong and Saratok, as an unassailable GPS stronghold.

To do so, he said, they must convince first-time voters and fence-sitters to support GPS, which had already declared that it would contest all 31 parliamentary seats.

“A vote for all GPS candidates in Betong Division is a vote for a more progressive and prosperous Betong in the coming years,” he said when speaking at a certificate presentation ceremony for the weaving and tailoring course at RH Nelson Rentap Beduru, Spaoh, about 270km east of Kuching, today.

In the 14th General Election held in 2018, GPS won the Betong and Batang Lupar parliamentary seats but was defeated in Lubok Antu and Saratok.

GPS comprises PBB, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Parti Demokratik Progresif (PDP) and Parti Rakyat Bersatu Sarawak (SUPP). - Bernama