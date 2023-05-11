Reject efforts to normalise relations with Israel: Muslim Scholars Association

KUALA LUMPUR: The Muslim Scholars Association of Malaysia (PUM) has suggested that the government should urge Arab and Islamic countries to reject any efforts to normalise relations with Israel and continue to strengthen their support for the struggle of the Palestinians.

It is one of the ten resolutions of the Palestine-Israel Conflict seminar today, following the latest development in the Gaza Strip that sees the increasing death toll, violation of international law by Israel and restrictions on basic needs.

“PUM vehemently condemns Israel’s inhumane actions which consistently violate international law resulting in the tragic deaths and injuries of civilians, including women and children in Gaza, Palestine,” read the statement tonight.

PUM also urged the government to play a crucial role in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), activating the body to take proactive measures towards resolving the conflict.

The association also insisted that the Israeli government and relevant countries grant full permission to external parties to provide humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza.

“PUM also asserted the Israeli government to cease its uncivilised attacks on the people in Gaza and initiate an immediate ceasefire so that measures towards peace can be taken,” read the statement. - Bernama