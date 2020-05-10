Rejected BPN applicants can appeal for reconsideration by submitting documents

KUALA LUMPUR: Rejected Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) applicants can appeal for reconsideration by submitting supporting documents to prove they are unemployed or facing a reduction in income, according to the Inland Revenue Board Malaysia (IRBM).

In a statement today, the IRBM said appeals can be made via email to IRB at appealsbpn@hasil.gov.my or visit any IRB office.

“For applications rejected for other reasons, including the applicant/spouse having a company registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), the applicant can also appeal by submitting supporting documents showing their latest income,“ it said.

According to the IRB, one of the main reasons behind the rejection was the applicant’s income had exceeded BPN’s requirements.

Other reasons include non-compliance with certain requirements such as age eligibility, full-time student and others, it said.

“For example, there were 240,465 applications received from full-time students despite they are not eligible for BPN because they are qualified for the RM200 one-off university student aid.

“The government also received complaints from applications which were rejected are those who lost their jobs or facing a significant reduction in income recently,“ he said.

In a special message today, the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz had agreed to extend the appeal period for BPN applications to May 31, 2020.

In line with the Prime Minister’s announcement today, the IRB said its office will open beginning from May 11, 2020, or May 12, 2020 (based on working days in each state) to receive the appeal.

“Appeals will be given due consideration to ensure those who meet the BPN’s requirements will receive the assistance,“ he said. — Bernama