Rejected BPN applicants can appeal from today until May 31: IRB

KUALA LUMPUR: Rejected Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) applicants can make an appeal to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) from today until May 31, said IRB chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitah said.

He said the Finance Ministry and IRB had agreed to give them an opportunity to appeal and provide related documents to enable the government to reconsider their applications.

The appeals can be emailed to rayuanbpn@hasil.gov.my or the applicants can visit any IRB branches.

“Data used by the IRB in processing the applications received are based on the latest information in its taxation database in addition to previous information obtained on Bantuan Sara Hidup applicants.

“The IRB also cross-checks using data from agencies that it has appointed to ensure the aid reaches the target groups,” he said in an interview session aired on local TV stations.

Sabin acknowledged that the available data only comprised information up to 2019.

Therefore, he added, some data might not have been updated and did not take into account the current situation, including the Covid-19 crisis.

He said one category of applicants who could make an appeal was those who were rejected due to their monthly salaries exceeding RM4,000 or RM8,000 and whose salaries were affected or who were laid off as of March 2020.

For those whose spouses have died or who are newly divorced or married, they can also make an appeal.

For those who are making appeals at IRB premises, they are requested to follow the social distancing rules and other standard operating procedures issued by the government. — Bernama