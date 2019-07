PETALING JAYA: Applicants for the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) 2019 cash aid scheme, who have been rejected, can submit an appeal from today until Aug 15.

The Finance Ministry in a statement today said they can present their application with relevant documents verified by the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

“The payment for the second phase of BSH 2019 has begun on May 28, based on the categories involving number of children/dependents and the amount of BSH entitled,” the statement said.

“Payment will be made after the verification process is completed and it involves 3.6 million individuals who have been approved for BSH.”

The second phase involved an allocation of RM1.42 billion, while for both Phase 1 and Phase 2, the payment amounted to RM2.62 billion.

Appeal application can be carried out online at BSH portal, https://bsh.hasil.gov.my/ or at any LHDN branch or tax service centres and Urban Transformation Centres (UTC).

The public can also call the toll-free line, 1-800-88-2747 or email bsh@treasury.gov.my for further information.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng had announced last year that households with a RM2,000 monthly income and below would receive a RM1,000 payment, while those with a monthly income from RM2,001 to RM3,000 and below would receive RM750.

Households with an income from RM3,001 to RM4,000 would receive RM500.