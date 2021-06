KUALA LUMPUR: The People’s Volunteer Corp (Rela) has denied allegations that it had used an individual’s personal data for automatic registration as a Rela member without the individual’s consent.

Rela in a statement today said the automatic registration is against Section 6 (1) of the Personal Data Protection Act 2010.

“Rela is aware of the public’s concerns and will take appropriate action to conduct an internal investigation to identify the membership registration procedures implemented before Act 752 (Malaysia Volunteers Corp Act) came into force.

“We will not compromise if any party or individual is found to have knowingly used an individual’s personal data for a specific purpose without their consent,“ the statement said.

Earlier, several people had claimed that their personal details were used to register them automatically as a Rela volunteer and their details were in the Rela’s database, as shared on social media, recently.

In a related move, those who have been registered as Rela members and wish to terminate their membership can call 03-8870 3770 and send an email to pro_rela@moha.gov.my.

In the statement, Rela also informed that the department is in the midst of a “whitening programme” to terminate members who have been inactive for a period of five years.

However, the programme carried out under Section 9 of the Act was temporarily suspended as Rela was focusing on their fight against Covid-19.

Members who are still interested to extend their membership can do so by notifying the Rela director-general in writing,” the statement read. -Bernama