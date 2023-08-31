RELA personnel dies after collapsing during National Day Parade in Seremban

SEREMBAN: A People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) personnel died after collapsing during the march-past held in conjunction with the Negeri Sembilan state-level 66th National Day celebrations at Dataran Majlis Bandaraya Seremban here today.

Seremban District Police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said a preliminary investigation found the 53-year-old man collapsed and lost consciousness at about 10 am before being confirmed dead at the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital here.

“A post-mortem found the cause of death was due to a heart problem (coronary artery occlusion). The case has been classified as sudden death,” he said in a statement today.

He said anyone with information or who saw the incident could contact investigating officer Insp Adi Khusaini Saripudin at 0127707282 or the Seremban District Police Headquarters at 066033222.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan RELA director, senior assistant commissioner Muhammad Faiz Musa described the demise of Muhammad Noh Muhammad Isa, who had served RELA for 13 years, as a big loss to the agency.

“Today, he was assigned as the state RELA contingent march-past head. Muhammad Noh, who was also the Nilai Polytechnic’s Briged RELA Siswa Siswi (RELASIS) chief trainer, was a very helpful person, especially in matters related to marching and personnel assignment.

“Not just in RELA as he also often helped other agencies which need marching training... I was told this morning that he was healthy and in high spirits. He also never missed participaing whenever there is a National Day march-past,” Muhammad Faiz told Bernama, adding that RELA would also provide assistance by channelling death benefit contributions to Muhammad Noh’s family. -Bernama