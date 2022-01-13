Rela’s role not only to control traffic at wedding receptions

KANGAR: The role and duty of members of the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) are important although some quarters in the society see it as trivial.

Many regard the duty of Rela members as synonymous with controlling traffic at wedding receptions, night markets and other events, oblivious to the fact that the volunteer team has a bigger and more important role, which is to help maintain peace and the people’s well-being in the country.

Perlis Rela director Ahmad Muazzan Shah Mohd Salleh did not refute that many people were still unaware of the duties and role of Rela, apart from controlling traffic at events.

He said it was because Rela received less publicity compared to other security forces.

“According to the Malaysia Volunteers Corps Act 2021, the five roles and duties of a Rela member are to assist the security forces, help divert vehicles, participate in community service, monitor government buildings and carry out tasks as instructed by the Rela director-general,“ he told Bernama recently.

He said Rela’s role in assisting the country’s security forces was not new as it started with the establishment of the ‘Home Guard’ in 1948.

He said the role of members of the ‘Home Guard’ then was helping the authorities to maintain security in the villages.

Ahmad Muazzan Shah said until today, the Rela members still function as the ‘eyes and ears of the government’ in channeling information to help the authorities maintain security in the country.

He said Rela’s role grew during the COVID-19 pandemic when it was given the responsibility to help the the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) in curbing the spread of the epidemic.

Rela Perlis was also involved in helping the security forces in the Op Benteng to control the country’s border on the coast of Kuala Perlis, he added.

He said Rela also assisted the authorities during disasters such as floods by distributing aid to victims, controlling traffic and cleaning houses of the flood victims.

He said Rela also assisted the authorities during disasters such as floods by distributing aid to victims, controlling traffic and cleaning houses of the flood victims.

“The role and function of Rela is actually wide. The Rela members are always ready to help the security forces whenever needed,“ he said.

Ahmad Muazzan Shah said despite not having a fixed salary and only paid an allowance, but their spirit of volunteerism was extraordinary. - Bernama