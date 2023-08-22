Relapse rate of inmates in second chance programme at 0.24%

MALACCA: Recidivism or relapse rate among inmates who participate in second-chance programmes through job offers provided after release from prison is around 0.24 per cent.

Prisons Department director-general Datuk Nordin Muhamad said the percentage is lower compared to 18.7 per cent among prisoners who did not follow the programme or had no plans after being released.

“Based on the research we conducted through the rehabilitation programme implemented in prison, 18.7 per cent of prisoners who do not have a plan after leaving prison will re-enter within three years after release.

“Compared to those who followed the ‘Sinar di Sebalik Tirai Besi’ Programme, they were given trust or a second chance to join companies or strategic partners thus reducing the rate of recidivism,“ he told reporters here today.

He said this after the launching ceremony of the ‘Sinar di Sebalik Tirai Besi’ Programme: Malaysian Skills Certification Initiative in Solid Waste Management and Public Cleaning which was presented by Local Government Development Ministry Deputy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

Nordin said through the second chance programme, prison inmates will be guaranteed job opportunities, a place to live and a new, more conducive environment thus preventing them from returning to a community that encourages them to commit crimes again.

He said so far, the prison institution has cooperated with over 300 companies of various sectors that offer job opportunities to prison inmates in a new collaboration involving three solid waste management and public cleaning companies.

“There are large and international companies providing as many as 500 job opportunities including accommodation for inmates either through the parole programme or under the Licensed Prisoner Release programme.

“The trust of the community, including employers of international companies, is increasingly positive towards the prisoners to return to work and we are also discussing with a plantation company to house 700 prison inmates on the east coast,“ he said.

He said the prisoners who were selected to follow the second chance programme comprised those who had undergone the screening and ‘profiling’ process by the prison besides not being involved in serious crimes and serving a prison sentence of less than five years. -Bernama