RELASIS Brigade aiming for 10% increase in student participation

ALOR GAJAH: The RELASIS Brigade under the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) is aiming to increase student participation by 10 per cent in higher education institutions (IPTs) across the country next year.

Rela Chief Commissioner Datuk Yahya Sulaiman said RELASIS Brigade managed to get 378 members among students at Universiti Tun Hussien Onn Malaysia (UTHM) when it was first created in 2010, adding that as of this year, 2,276 students from 28 IPTs have been commissioned.

He said the brigade has created numerous opportunities for students to participate in co-curricular activities, instilling volunteerism, and moral values and fostering a strong sense of identity among young people.

He said that the cooperation forged between RELASIS management at the relevant IPTs and government departments and agencies to train students based on the prescribed syllabus ensures that the brigade remains to this day.

Yahya was speaking at the 2023 RELASIS Brigade Commissioning ceremony officiated by Home Ministry (KDN) secretary-general Datuk Ruji Ubi and also attended by KDN deputy secretary-general (Security) Datuk Abdul Halim Abd Rahman.

The ceremony saw a total of 93 trainees from three public universities and five polytechnics across the country were commissioned as Junior Volunteer Officers with the rank of Assistant Senior Officer of Rela after completing five series of courses through the RELASIS training modules.

“The training modules are designed to empower the trainees’ soft skills, mental and physical resilience, nurture love for the country, self-identity, teamwork and cultivate strong volunteering spirit,” he added. - Bernama