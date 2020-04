GEORGE TOWN: The movement control order (MCO) should be relaxed or lifted as soon as possible to ensure the economy gets a chance to recover quickly, but anyone with underlying health conditions should be allowed to continue working from home.

That is the consensus among several experts and politicians as they advocate a balanced response to the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Human rights advocate People’s Rights Organisation president S. Raveentharan said such underlying health conditions could include asthma, kidney disease and cardiovascular conditions.

People with such conditions are more vulnerable to complications if they are also infected with Covid-19.

He cautioned that a prolonged MCO could be devastating for the economy. “It can result in a recession, job losses and bad debt,” he said.

Alternatively, he said, relaxing the restriction order can sow confidence in the economy while encouraging institutional reforms in line with new world standards.

He called for the public and private sectors to introduce precautionary measures such as making social distancing, sanitisation and regular health monitoring compulsory, as well as prohibiting crowds and gatherings.

“We also need public accountability. Those who are ill should stay home and do not attempt to overlook self-isolation,” he said.

Tanjung Bungah assemblyman Zairil Khir Johari said public health is paramount here in the fight against the virus but it is important to strike a balance between the economy and mitigating the viral pandemic.

He said if there is a way to reactivate part of the economy but through strong surveillance and preventative measures, the government should consider it.

Meanwhile, Pulau Tikus assemblyman Chris Lee Chun Kit feels the decision to extend the MCO is best left to the health authorities.

“I understand it has caused problems for the economy but the priority now is to curb the spread of the virus,” he said.

Economist Dr Lim Mah Hui on the other hand raised the need to introduce innovation and use of technology to tackle the after-effects of the pandemic.

“The absence of vaccines and a cure makes it even more crucial for businesses and economies to be innovative in moving forward.

“If we can encourage more work-from-home propositions, why not ... just as long as it protects jobs and the health and well-being of the people,” said Lim.