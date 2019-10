KUALA LUMPUR: Other than holding sessions with non-Muslim groups, programmes which are relaxed in nature are among approaches which will be carried in the Mercy to All Creations (Rahmatan Lil Alamin) policy.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof (pix) said more programmes based on Maqasid Syariah (Objectives of Islamic Law) could be organised next year with a RM10 million through Budget 2020.

‘’Dialogues with non-Muslim groups are more effective if they involve religious heads. But it is not only dialogues, we also conduct casual activities such as gotong-royong, camping or sports such as football.

‘’Such programmes involve mutual interests. So, these are among the aspects which we hope to focus on for 2020,’’ he told reporters after delivering his address at the Fifth Annual Conference of the Malaysian Harmony Promotion Association today.

On the development of Rahmatan Lil Alamin, he said the policy had been tabled at the Conference of Rulers and was recognised as would be benefiting Malaysia.

‘’I am hoping the Cabinet will be briefed on the policy during its meeting on Friday,’’ he said.

In conjunction with the conference themed Education and Culture in the Promotion of Harmony and National Integration), Mujahid said the effort must be supported to achieve the Malaysian aspiration of a united and harmonious Malaysia.

He said the government was always open to share ideas especially on Islamic administration in co-operation with those quarters who wanted the same idea and ambition.

Malaysian Harmony Promotion Association Brig Gen (B) Datuk Richard Robless said not many endeavoured to improve the education policy despite questioning the deteriorating educational standard which was simultaneously hindering the founding of a united society and nation.

“Education is the basis of human and social progress. It is the key to the development of knowledge, of an informed society, and of understanding and appreciation for what builds and what strengthens, what unites, what divides and what drives success,“ he said in his speech at the event. — Bernama