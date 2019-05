KUALA LUMPUR: A release levy is proposed to be imposed on any individual leaving the country as announced in the 2019 Budget, effective from July 1 or another date to be fixed later, Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah (pix), when tabling a bill on the 2019 Release Levy for second reading, however, stressed that the levy would only be imposed against those using air transportations.

He said this included personal jets or helicopters whether specially rented or chartered flights.

‘’Exemptions will only be imposed on those leaving Malaysia on foot or driving an own vehicle, such as motorcycles, cars, (boarding), boat, ferry, piloting an aircraft and flight or cabin crew who are on duty,’’ he told Dewan Negara here today, before the bill was approved with majority support.

He said the levy rate proposed was RM20 for those leaving for Asean countries and RM40 to other countries, but there was a proposal that the rates be reviewed to be more fair, for example, taking into account the flight class of the passengers.

‘’In this regard, studies are being conducted to decide the most suitable levy rates to be imposed, and the proposed rates via this study would be submitted to the Cabinet for approval. As soon as it is approved, it will be gazetted,’’ he said.

Amiruddin said the exemption of the release levy would also be given to babies, 24-month and below, and transit passengers, without taking into account the length of transit.

On exemptions for those who go abroad on religious business, he said further discussions would be conducted at the Cabinet-level before it was decided.

Dewan Negara also approved three other bills. The sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama