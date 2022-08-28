Releasing jailed Najib would make a mockery of judiciary: MP

PETALING JAYA: Granting former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) a royal pardon would make a mockery of the judiciary, says Charles Santiago.

The Klang MP said it was important to ensure no one is above the law and no one can hold this country ransom.

He added that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s call for Umno to start a petition drive for Najib’s royal pardon was simply a matter of “playing to the gallery”.

In an address to Umno members at a special briefing yesterday, Zahid said the party would be organising a petition drive to push for Najib’s royal pardon.

On Aug 23, Najib was sent to prison after the Federal Court upheld the High Court’s conviction and sentence.

His conviction saw the Pekan MP become the first former prime minister of Malaysia to spend time behind bars following the ruling made by the five-member apex court bench chaired by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.