Relief centres identified for 1.63 million flood evacuees

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 5,731 relief centres (PPS) have been identified nationwide and they are capable of accommodating up to 1.63 million flood evacuees, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix) today.

She said the locations of the PPS had been identified in preparation for the floods during the northeast monsoon season, which started last October and is expected to end in March 2022.

“As of 11.30pm yesterday, six states have been hit by floods, namely Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor, whereby a total of 220 PPS have been opened to accommodate 5,076 families, involving 13,872 evacuees,” she said in a statement here, today.

To curb the spread of Covid-19, Rina said all flood victims would be screened before being allowed to enter the PPS.

She said the ministry had mobilised 1,000 officers and personnel from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to help victims at the flood-affected locations.

“There are also 500 volunteers from Skuad Keluarga Malaysia who have been mobilised to assist flood evacuees at the relief centres,” she added.

-Bernama