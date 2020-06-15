Religious activities at non-Muslim houses of worship allowed with new SOP

PUTRAJAYA: Carrying out of religious activities in non-Muslim places of worship is permitted except in red zone areas during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) in compliance with the new standard operating procedures (SOP) and subject to state government approval.

The National Unity Ministry (KPN) said the new SOP for religious activities in non-Muslim houses of worship was agreed upon at the Special Ministerial Meeting regarding the Implementation of the Movement Control Order today.

“The SOP is in accordance with guidelines provided by the National Security Council and the Health Ministry,” KPN said in a statement today.

The ministry said the places of worship were allowed to operate with a capacity limit of 1/3 of the number of devotees for the hall or place of worship with social distancing being practiced.

“It is time to operate again as usual but in the new normal with self-discipline and new habits,” KPN said, adding that the activities in the houses of worship were also subject Health Ministry rules as provided under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

KPN said activities such as religious processions, feasts and big gatherings which were difficult to control were prohibited.

“Committee members of places of worship, religious leaders and devotees are advised to adopt new habits and self-discipline, such as practicing social distancing, wearing face masks, and washing of hands frequently with soap and using hand sanitisers,” the statement said.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also the Defence Minister, at a press conference today said that at the Special Ministerial Meeting on the implementation of the MCO it was agreed that 5,230 houses of worship would be allowed to operate nationwide.

“The SOP set (in today’s meeting) includes downloading the MySejahtera app or providing information manually,” he added. - Bernama