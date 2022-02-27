Religious agencies send aid mission to help flood victims in Terengganu, Kelantan

TAIPING: Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) are being mobilised for flood relief missions in Terengganu and Kelantan.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Idris Ahmad said the agencies included the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPEIM).

“We will send teams there and we also already have representatives at those locations,“ he told a press conference after handing over schooling aid to 50 students here today.

The number of flood victims at relief centres in Terengganu and Kelantan continued to increase this morning.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees rose to 4,335 people from 1,287 families this morning compared to 3,334 people from 931 families last night while in Kelantan, the number of flood victims rose to 3,222 people from 1,034 families at 8 am today compared to 2,993 people from 881 families. — Bernama