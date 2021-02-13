Religious differences do not break family ties - Perlis Raja Muda

KANGAR: The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail (pix) said strong relationship among family members should continue to be maintained despite different religions and beliefs.

He said the family element is the strongest bond in strengthening national unity.

“People need to live in harmony by seeking a common ground while avoiding differences,” he said in a statement issued by the Perlis Islamic Affairs and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs).

The statement said Tuanku Syed Faizuddin met a new Muslim convert Harun Abdullah, 34, at the Rumah Makan Warisan Khatreena Arau yesterday. -Bernama