Religious lectures, Duha prayers, Friday sermons allowed in mosques from this week

PETALING JAYA: Religious lectures, Duha prayers and Friday sermons are once again allowed to be conducted in mosques and suraus from this week onwards.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix), during a press conference today, said Quran and Fardhu Ain classes were also allowed.

“The government is in agreement with the suggestion of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad to allow lectures and Duha prayers in mosques and suraus.

“Quran and Fardhu Ain classes are also allowed as long as social distancing measures are obeyed.

“They are allowed from this week onwards and are subject to the set standard operating procedures (SOPs) and will follow the size of the mosque or surau in question.

“Masjids and suraus are also allowed to have sermons before Friday prayers from this Friday, July 3,” he said.