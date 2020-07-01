Religious lectures, Duha prayers, Friday sermons allowed in mosques from this week (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Religious lectures, Duha prayers and Friday sermons are allowed to be conducted in mosques and suraus from this week.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Quran and Fardhu Ain classes were also allowed.

“The government agrees with the suggestion of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad to allow lectures and Duha prayers in mosques and suraus,” he said in a press conference today.

“Quran and Fardhu Ain classes are also allowed as long as social distancing measures are adhered to. They are subject to the set standard operating procedures (SOP) and (attendance) will follow the size of the mosque or surau in question.

“Masjids and suraus are also allowed to have sermons before prayers from this Friday.”

The senior minister also said universities will be opened soon and the SOP will be announced by the Higher Education Ministry.

“The Special Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 has reviewed the Higher Education Ministry’s proposal to reopen universities and colleges, and the relevant SOP to allow both local and international students back in.

“The committee has agreed with the proposal and the Higher Education Ministry will announce the opening date as well as the SOP,” he said.

On a separate matter, Ismail Sabri said 61,262 inspections were carried out by police on Monday to monitor and enforce compliance with the SOP during the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

He said inspections included 3,896 supermarkets, 5,574 restaurants and 1,068 stalls, 972 factories and 11,625 wet markets. Also included were 4,087 religious sites, and 1,632 leisure areas.

He added the Compliance Operations Task Force, formed by police, had also nabbed 55 individuals for violating the RMCO on Monday.

“Eleven of them were remanded while 44 others were issued compounds. The offences committed included attending karaoke and family entertainment activities (12 people), reflexology or massage activities (six people), and large gatherings (29 people).”