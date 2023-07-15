Religious minister: Avoid the 3Rs during campaign to ensure harmony

TUMPAT: Political parties are advised to focus only on pledges that highlight party policies during the campaign of the upcoming state elections to maintain national harmony, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said.

He said sentiments that harp on the 3Rs issues of race, religion and royalty must be avoided, be it from government or opposition parties, as they are capable of undermining peace and harmony in the country.

“We have to abide by the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong not to touch on sensitive issues to prevent disunity among the people.

“I am confident that if only party policies are highlighted, the campaign will run smoothly and the people will unite despite subscribing to different party ideologies,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the launch of the ‘Karnival Al Falah’ at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kampung Laut here today. Also present was Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (YADIM) chief executive officer Zamri Zainal Abidin.

At the event, Mohd Na’im handed over donations amounting to RM2.9 million to the needy from the zakat collection of agencies under the ministry.

This includes the ‘Bayt Ar Rahmah’ project to build and repair homes damaged during disasters, the ‘Bakul Rahmah Madani’ for asnaf (tithe recipients), ‘Tunai Rahmah’ cash aid donations for students with special needs and hospital equipment to the Universiti Sains Malaysia (HUSM) Hospital in Kubang Kerian, Kota Bahru.

At the same time, Mohd Na’im also advised all political parties not to misuse religious institutions for political purposes.

“There are very clear guidelines on rules and regulations that must be abided by mosques,” he said while adding that enforcement action will be left to the respective state governments. - Bernama