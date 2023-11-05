Religious school students in Johor can wear sports uniform to school

JOHOR BAHRU: Students of Islamic religious schools in Johor have been allowed to wear sports attire or approriate clothing to school due to the current hot weather.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said a notice to that effect had been issued recently.

“Since the religious schools do not have many choices of their sports attire , the students can also wear white T-shirt with their sports trousers.

“We apply the method implemented by the Ministry of Education in allowing students to wear sports uniform to school,“ he told reporters when met at the Johor Bahru City Council’s Aidilfitri Open House here today.

On an allegation by a woman that her son, who is a student of a religious school in Pasir Gudang, was punished to stand under the hot sun for being late to school, he said the matter was still under investigation. -Bernama