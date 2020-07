KUALA LUMPUR: All religious schools which are registered with the Education Ministry and state authorities have been allowed to resume operations from July 15.

However, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the religious schools which are not registered will have to refer to the state authorities before resuming operations.

“All will have to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the Education Ministry so that we can end the Covid-19 chain of infection.

“Religious schools which are registered with the Education Ministry can immediately resume operations but if they are not registered, they have to apply to the state governments,” he said in a press conference held after a working visit to the Federal Territory Syariah Court (MWSP) here today.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Education) Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said students in Forms One to Four and Remove Class will return to school on July 15.

Mohd Radzi said the schools for Year One to Four pupils will re-open the following week from July 22.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli will provide ongoing training to MSWP officers and staff in accordance with the new normal so as to increase their competency.

“The MSWP must also be more efficient and improvements will be made to its Zero Outstanding Case system (SiKeT),” he said.

Earlier, Zulkifli spent more than two hours viewing the operations at the MSWP today. — Bernama