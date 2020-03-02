Religious teacher stabbed, three students detained

LAHAD DATU: A 19-year-old religious teacher was badly injured after being stabbed in a house in Kampung Sepagaya Hulu Batu 6, Jalan Silam here, yesterday.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said the victim was stabbed in the neck and on his shoulder and back with a five-inch knife in the 1am incident.

“The incident happened when victim was asleep inside a room,” he said in a statement, here today.

Nasri said three boys aged 13 to 17 and believed to be students of the school where the victim teaches, were detained at 11am yesterday and remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations.

He said one of them admitted witnessing the incident but did not report it to the authorities.

Nasri said the victim, who is now in stable condition, had only been teaching at the school for ten days. - Bernama