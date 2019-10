KUALA LUMPUR: Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) today urged MCA to relinquish political control over Tunku Abdul Rahman University College if they want to receive RM60 million in funds.

He said this is in line with the government’s stand that public funds should not be channelled to politically funded institutions.

“I have said before that if MCA is willing to relinquish control over KTAR, the government will immediately reinstate fundings which is RM30 million this year and RM30 million next year.

“The problem is they don’t want to relinquish control,“ he said at a press conference after a Budget 2020 briefing to elected representatives in the Parliament today.

He was responding to MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, who cried foul as only RM1 million was given to TAR UC under Budget 2020.

Citing the federal expenditure estimate for Budget 2020, Wee pointed out the Education Ministry’s funding for Taruc will be RM1 million, down from RM5.5 million in 2019.

Lim also said the MCA should not try to make themselves the victims when they are actually the culprit.

“Why is it so difficult for MCA to relinquish control? This is an educational institution and it should be separate from politics. Why are you so selfish to deny TAR UC RM60 million,“ he said.

He also insist to stand firm on separating politics from institutions.