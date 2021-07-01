Relocation allowed in Phase One of PPN - KPKT

PUTRAJAYA: Relocation to strata and landed properties is allowed during Phase One of Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN), effective immediately, said the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT).

In a statement today, KPKT said the decision was reached at the Technical Committee Meeting of Senior Defense Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, yesterday.

Property owners need to obtain police permission for themselves as well as the mover company involved, and the applicant must specify the date and time of the relocation as well as information related to the movers, to the strata management, said KPKT.

“The installation of internet and communication services under the building and facilities maintenance sector and the strata management sector is also allowed, following amendments to the existing standard operating procedures (SOPs),” it said.

However, KPKT said relocation and installation of new internet and communication services in the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) area was not allowed.

The updated strata management SOPs can be downloaded from the KPKT website at www.kpkt.gov.my.

Meanwhile, the installation of basic necessities such as iron grilles and electrical appliances to enable a property to be safely inhabited is permitted by complying with the construction SOPs, issued by the Ministry of Works, and can be obtained at www.cidb.gov.my.

For further inquiries, the public can contact the ministry’s Municipal Services Division (Strata Management Sector) at 03-8891 4330/ 4347. — Bernama