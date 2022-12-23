Reluctance to relocate hindering efforts to resolve flood woes in S’wak interior: Abang Johari

KUCHING: The reluctance of some residents living near riverbanks that are often afflicted by floods in the interior of Sarawak to relocate, has been a stumbling block for the state government to resolve the problems plaguing the community.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state government already had plans to move them to higher ground but the resident groups involved refused to do so.

“They are afraid that their way of life will be affected, as they have always been close to the river. When we ask them to move up, it is quite difficult for them,“ he said.

He was speaking during a press conference after visiting the relief centre set up at Dewan Kampung Sungai Bedaun, Santubong, near here, today, which was also attended by Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Abang Johari was asked to comment on the rural settlements in Baram, Sarawak, which are affected by floods up to 10 times a year.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said the new housing development in the Kampung Sungai Bedaun area, near here, would be integrated with the existing settlements taking into account long-term flood prevention measures.

He said the Irrigation and Drainage Department would assist the Sarawak Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) in carrying out the development.

“The cost for this development will not be too high if we plan early, and we also have a masterplan for it,“ he said.

On the current Northeast Monsoon which is causing floods, he urged the people to take precautions for the next couple of months and comply with any instructions issued by the authorities. - Bernama