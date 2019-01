BETONG, Sarawak: The Chinese community in Sarawak, together with the other communities, have been asked to remain loyal and very supportive of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led state government.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah (pix) said their support was crucial to allow the government to pursue its policy of ‘Sarawak First’ successfully.

“Abang Jo (Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) believes that Sarawak must be governed by local political parties and local leaders who best understand the state.

“We also want to protect the state’s rights as enshrined in the MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963) with regards to its oil and gas and territorial waters, immigration power and so forth,” he said when officiating at the 11th anniversary celebration of the Sarawak Federation of Chung Hua Associations here last night.

Uggah, who is also the state’s Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, also praised the Chinese community here for their contributions to the society besides helping to unite the people.

“You have been doing many community projects and one of the most praiseworthy is the formation of the voluntary fire fighting squad.

“The squad has helped to put out a number of fires here,” he said.

At the event, Uggah, who oversees the state Unit For Other Religion(UNIFOR), also announced a government grant of RM500,000 for the Betong new Chinese Temple Fund.

He also allocated a grant of RM30,000 to the Betong Chung Hua Association and later witnessed the installation ceremony of the new office bearers of the federation where Lim Ah Teck of the Batu Kawah association took over as its new president, taking over from Charlie Wong of Betong.

Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap, who spoke at the function, announced a grant totalling RM60,000 to various Chinese organisations here. — Bernama