Remain vigilant against Covid, public told

PETALING JAYA: Despite the relaxation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) from May 1, Malaysians must continue to be vigilant and take responsibility to protect themselves and their families against the coronavirus.

Universiti Malaya social and preventive medicine head Dr Victor Hoe said the relaxation is reasonable based on the current risk situation in the country and around the world.

“The number of cases in Malaysia is on a downward trend and our vaccination rate is very high. So, I am not too concerned with the relaxation of the SOP.

“However, the people should be responsible for their actions and be mindful that the risk of contracting Covid-19 or any other infectious respiratory disease is still present, even though the SOP have been relaxed.

“Besides Covid-19, the public should also be concerned about tuberculosis. Everyone should be responsible to ensure they do not spread Covid-19 or other respiratory diseases. Those who have respiratory symptoms should wear masks and avoid crowded places,” he said.

Restaurant and Bistro Owners Association (RBOA) vice-president Jeremy Lim said the nightclub industry is happy with the relaxation of the SOP.

He said the industry is a complex ecosystem that overlaps with other sectors, so it is welcome news for everyone.

“This includes shops within our premises, employees, our supply chain and even Mamak restaurants that are supper haunts for clubbers,” said Lim, who is also Dragonfly nightclub managing director.

He said RBOA is still waiting for a viable SOP from the government.

“Realistically speaking, the crowd would not return in full force. First, we need to show our customers that nightclubs are safe to visit. Hopefully, given enough time, we can once again see packed dance floors.

“Right now, nightclub operators are conducting deep cleaning at their venues. The next step is to service all technical equipment. We can only decide on how many employees we can recall and how to optimise our resources after the SOP is announced,” he said.

Lead singer for local band Loko, who wished to be known only as Acap Loko, said he missed performing to a full crowd and expressed excitement in doing it again soon.

However, he said after two years of having limited capacity venues, selling a high number of tickets would take time as Malaysians are going through the “new norm”.

“Crowds influence musicians’ performance, and relaxing the SOP would affect our stage performances. I can’t wait to perform, but I wish to remind everyone to be extra cautious as Covid-19 is still around. The responsibility lies with the individual, so please get yourself tested before going to concert venues,” he said.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced the relaxation of Covid-19 SOP.

Among them are entry to all premises regardless of vaccination status, optional wearing of face masks outdoors but mandatory indoors and in public transport, and MySejahtera check-ins will no longer be required for entering premises and public areas. Nightclubs, the only remaining premises within the National Security Council’s negative list, would be allowed to operate from May 15.