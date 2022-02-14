Remaining 21 events for FT Day in Labuan postponed as Omicron surge

LABUAN: All the remaining 21 events listed for Labuan in the Federal Territory Day 2022 celebration have been postponed indefinitely due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, according to the Labuan Corporation.

Its acting chief executive officer Rithuan Ismail said the postponement was decided by the Federal Territories Ministry after taking into consideration the people’s safety.

“Ten of the 31 events listed for the celebration have been carried out as of Feb 10, and the remaining events will have to be postponed to a later date,” he told Bernama today.

The Federal Territories Ministry issued a directive to Labuan Corporation on Feb 11 to defer all programmes for the celebration with immediate effect, citing the spike in COVID-19 Omicron cases.

Rithuan said the events that had been conducted were lighting up of the town, hoisting the Federal Territory flag, colouring, Tik Tok event, photography contest, petanque competition, doa selamat and Yassin recital, compound discount and sale of car parking discount coupons, zumba unity dance and Keluarga Malaysia exhibition.

He said the events that have yet to be carried out include the battle of the bands, FT Minister Cup futsal, friendly sparring (boxing), beach sports carnival, concert@kita satu, Esports tournament, hiking and Kenduri WP Labuan.

“Taking into consideration the people’s safety, the decision to defer the programmes is timely. We must not allow any new cluster of COVID-19 to emerge,” he said.

Rithuan, who is also Labuan Disaster Management Committee chairman, reminded the public not to let their guard down against COVID-19.

“With the opening of economic sectors, we must not let our vigilance slip. Given the threat of the new Omicron variant, which is more transmissible, the public should stay alert,” he said. - Bernama