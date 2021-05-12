Remaining on campus during Raya to stem Covid-19 spread

SHAH ALAM: This Aidilfitri, Hanafi Hanizan is staying put - with the hope that he can help keep some numbers low.

The 21-year-old student of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Shah Alam, is staying back at the hostel because he does not want to inadvertently spread Covid-19 to members of his family in Johor and contribute to a higher number of cases in Kota Tinggi as well as Johor.

Hanafi, who is in his first semester in the Building Surveying course, said he made the decision not to go home for Aidilfitri for the well-being of his family, friends and kampung folks.

“As we all know, the number of (Covid-19) cases are rising. I do not want to be a reason for any rise in the number of cases in Johor. I may bring the virus from Selangor to Johor. We have to consider the common well-being to fight Covid-19,” he told Bernama.

The government has allowed varsity students on campus to return home for the Aidilfitri holiday.

Bernama interviewed some of the UiTM students who opted to remain on campus in Shah Alam and were making preparations to celebrate the festival in their Perindu Residential College.

Some of them were seen installing lamps.

Another student who is celebrating Aidilfitri on campus is Faizal Happipi Japar (pix), 23, of Nabawan, Sabah.

The third-semester student in the Sports Science course said celebrating the festival away from one’s family is something inevitable in these times and it would serve as a valuable experience.

“My advice is for all of us to remain calm because this is something beyond our control,” said Faizal who has not returned home for Aidilfitri for three years.

Perindu Residential College principal Sumardianshah Silah, 36, said most of the students who are staying back on campus during Aidilfitri this year are from Sabah and Sarawak.

He also said that the UiTM management has placed an order for an Aidilfitri fare to enable the students to celebrate the festival tomorrow among their college mates. -Bernama